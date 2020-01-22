Priya Sharma enters as Medusa on Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga gears up for the entry of the most vicious and dangerous character, Medusa, which will be played by Priya Sharma. Priya Sharma is set to make a debut in the television world with Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is one of the most loved shows on Sony SAB for its gripping story line and twists that keeps the audience hooked to the screen. What twist will Medusa’s entry bring to the show? How Medusa’s entry will affect Aladdin’s plan? Well, only the upcoming episodes will reveal. For now, fasten your seat belts coz Medusa is coming to create a havoc in everyone’s life.

Talking about her debut in the television world, Priya shared, “I am thrilled to be making my debut with Sony SAB and one of their best shows, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. I am immensely excited to be playing the most iconic characters from history. The character Medusa, is vicious who wants to befall destruction all over the kingdom.”

Priya is starting her career with a negative character and the preparations are going on with full swing, to this, she said, “I have done ads and short films before but I always wanted to play a negative character because of the complexities it has. I always thought I had it in me to play a negative role while also been told by people that a negative, bold character would suit me. I am really fortunate that I received such an opportunity for my debut. The preparations for the role is ongoing, I usually practice my expressions in front of the mirror and train myself to have that aggression and sinister expression on me.”

Priya also added, “The shoot has not started yet and I am eagerly looking forward to get into my character. I have been following the show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and I excited to work with the supremely talented star cast of the show. I hope I do justice to the role and people appreciate my character as Medusa.”