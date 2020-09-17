Priyal Gor to enter Colors’ Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story

MUMBAI: Here’s TellyChakkar back with another exciting update from the world of television!

Colors’ popular show Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, which is produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, will soon witness the entry of a new actress.

Well, according to our sources, actress Priyal Gor, who gained immense love with her character with her characters in varied shows like Dekha Ek Khwaab, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and others, has been roped in for Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story.

We hear that, Priyal will play a cameo. He will be seen as show lead Arjun’s (Puneett Chouksey) good friend who has a crush on him. Her entry will lead to a lot of twists and turns in the show.

Priyal confirmed the news with us and shared, “Yes, I am playing a cameo and I have already started shooting. Hope fans like me in this new role.”

Here’s wishing Priyal all the very best!