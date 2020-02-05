Priyal Gor gets bitten by her dog; gets stitches

MUMBAI: Too much love is also harmful sometimes!

We aren’t saying this but Priyal Gor mentioned this in a conversation with us. Well, the beautiful actress recently got bitten by her dog named Bruno.

Yes, the actress told us, “I don’t know but for some reasons he has been behaving little aggressive for a while now. Sometime back it bit my foot and I had to rush to get wound treated. I got 5 injections and 6 stitches on my foot. And this time he bit my cheeks. However, it was my fault. He was sleeping and I went to hug and kiss him. May be he was in deep sleep and I disturbed him so retaliated by biting my cheeks. Sadly, I got stitches on my face as well. The scar is already fading and should go away soon.”

Well, Ichhapyaari Naagin and Maaya 2 fame Priyal doesn’t shy away from sharing her pictures along with stitches. Take a look at these pictures of Priyal looking all ravishing!