Priyal Mahajan aka Purvi of Molkki talks about social media and shooting in these tough times

MUMBAI: Molkki is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the audiences love to see the connection and the story of Purvi and Virendra Pratap.

Priyal is ruling the television screens with her performance as Purvi and is doing complete justice to the character through her acting chops.

This is Priyal’s debut show and she has made her place in the hearts of the audiences.

Viewers also like the unusual pairing of Amar and Priya. Although there is a huge age difference, they create magic with their chemistry.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priyal and asked her about how she handles social media and trolls, to which the actress said that thankfully trolls didn’t happen to her, and if it does, she would know how to ignore it.

( ALSO READ : Here's how Purvi aka Priyal Mahajan of Molkki prepares for difficult scenes )

She also said that it has its good and bad side and it's good as it gives a platform to communicate with fans and helps to spread awareness during this tough time of COVID.

We also asked her how is it to shoot in these tough times to which the actress said that the production house and the entire cast and crew are taking all the precautions and then shooting. She added that the sets are sanitized again and again. She also mentioned that she too has recovered from COVID and came back.

In the end, she said these are tough times and one must take all the precautions and follow the protocols.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: This is what Priyal Mahajan has to say about Virender-Purvi's separation in Mollki )