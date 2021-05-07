Priyal Mahajan aka Purvi of Molkki talks about who she is close to on the sets of the show and what fun happens offsets

MUMBAI: Molkki is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the audiences love to see the connection and the story of Purvi and Virendra Pratap.

Priyal is ruling the television screens with her performance as Purvi and is doing complete justice to the character through her acting chops.

This is Priyal’s debut show and now only she has made her place in the hearts of the audiences.

Viewers also like the unusual pairing of Amar and Priya though there is a huge age difference the top with their excellence of acting create a magic of chemistry.

Tellychakkar got in touch with her Priyal and asked her whom she is close to on the sets of the show to which the actress said that she gets along with everyone but she has a special connection with Supriya Shukla.

She revealed that when they have time off sets, they sit in Supriya room and have some fun, they talk, Gossip and release the stress that they have during the shoots.

Priyal said that the entire cast and crew are like family and that they get along like a house on fire.

