Priyal Mahajan on gelling up with Mollki co-star Amar Upadhyay: For me, he was Mihir from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi so it took some time to create a rapport

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's show Molkki which airs on Colors is one of the most popular drama series on the small screen.

Molkki is a so-called tradition, in which poor girls are married to a wealthy man in exchange for money. Even though it is forbidden, Molkki is still practised in some regions of India.

The show revolves around a poor girl named Purvi whose father made her Molkki bride for money.

Well, Molkki story has seen lots of interesting twists and turns in the story.

Amid Virender and Purvi's wedding, a huge drama took place where the wedding was called off.

The show witnessed a huge twist after Virender and his ex-wife Sakshi comes face-to-face and Purvi sees them together.

While Molkki's story is leaving the viewers intrigued, the show's star cast never fails to entertain us with their fun BTS pictures and videos.

We all know that there is quite an age gap between Molkki's lead pair Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay both in real and reel life.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Priyal was asked how she created a rapport with Amar in the initial days.

Priyal said, ''I wasn't comfortable enough to shoot with him because I have watched him in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and I still believe he is Mihir.''

Priyal recollects the early days of Molkki and revealed, ''We had not even started shooting for the romantic scenes back then as the show had just started, I just couldn't do it. But after scenes, I started getting comfortable.''

The actress reveals, ''I am an introvert and I take time to gel up with people. And this is not just with Amar sir but with the other star cast as well, I really took time to gel up. But now its just so warm and fun to be around them.''

Well, we totally understand you, Priyal!

