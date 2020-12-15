Priyal is very close to my heart, she's like my daughter says Supriya Shukla

MUMBAI: COLORS’ latest show Molkki, which shines a light on the custom of buying in India, is something that has not been seen on Indian television before. Hard-hitting and full of unexpected plot twists, the show stars Amar Upadhyay as Virender Pratap Singh, who gets married to a much younger girl Purvi played by Priyal Mahajan. In the current track of the show, we see how Purvi is slowly adjusting to her new surroundings. Soon as she begins settling in there a mysterious attack on her. She is seen fighting off her attacker who seems to be much stronger than her.

On the set of the show, Priyal is often spotted mingling with her co-actors. And off-late, she has really hit it off well with veteran actress Supriya Shukla who plays Prakashi Devi, Priyal’s on-screen mother-in-law. The duo share a close bond off-screen and a very interesting chemistry on the show as well.

Commenting on this Supriya Shukla as Prakashi Devi said, “Priyal is a very sweet child, hard working and natural performer. The moment we met, we got along really well. She is a very positive person who is extremely open to learning new things. My bonding with her off-screen has really helped our performance and chemistry on screen as well. We share great chemistry and I have been told that the viewers are loving our scenes together!”.

Commenting on this Priyal Mahajan as Purvi said, “I spend most of my time on the set of Molkki and this has helped me to get more close to my co-actors. Out of all the actors, I would be biased towards Supriya ji as I have grown extremely fond of her! I share a strong bond with her, she takes care of me like a mother and makes me feel at home on the set. I consider myself as very lucky to get a chance to work with such superb and dedicated co-actors”.