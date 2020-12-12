Priyamvada Kant to enter Naagin 5 as Veer’s friend

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to guarantee complete entertainment for viewers, and to ensure the same, they have planned for an explosive new entry in the show.

According to our sources, actress Priyamvada Kant of MTV Splitsvilla X2 and Tenali Rama fame has been roped in to play an important role in the show.

As per sources, Priyamvada will play the character of a ‘sky-girl’. She will be Veer’s childhood friend. Priyamvada’s entry will ensure a lot of drama in the show, as Bani will be insecure on seeing Veer and her chemistry.

