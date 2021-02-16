Priyamvada Kant oozes hotness as she takes up the Silhouette Challenge; watch video

MUMBAI: Actress Priyamvada Kant gained immense love with her stint in shows like The Buddy Project, Tenali Rama, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and many more. The actress who is also a dancer has also won MTV Splitsvilla Season 12.

The actress was immensely loved for her stint in Naagin 5 and she won several accolades for her screen presence. The actress is currently seen in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans are loving her pairing opposite Mohsin khan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on top 5 in the TRP chart, all thanks to the news of the latest twist in the show. As we all are aware, the makers have introduced a major twist, Naira's death and her look-alike's entry Sirat.

The audience initially were in major shock as to how they will digest the fact that Naira's character won't be there on the show, but now they have seemed to be equally fond of boxer-lady Sirat's character.

Rhea AKA Priyamvada Kant is seen trying to win over Kartik(Mohsin Khan) by hook or by crook but her efforts often seem to fail.

Priyamvada's jodi with Mohsin Khan is something the viewers love to watch, some even call them 'Hotness in one frame'.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle of a whopping 413K and is a regular with her postings.

Priyamvada makes sure to give her die-hard fans insights into her day-to-day life and keep them entertained!

Recently we came across a sizzling post by the diva, and were totally spellbounded, check it out:

The actress was seen taking the 'Silhouette Challenge' and oozed hotness as she took the challenge.

Priyamvada dances her way to complete the challenge and looks every bit dreamy as she posed in a black outfit.

The video became an instant hit with her fans and she was flooded with compliments about her body and looks by them.

Well, what do you think about Priyamvada's latest challenge? Stay tuned to this space to know more

