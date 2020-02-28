News

Priyamvada Kant replaced by Sapna Thakur in upcoming show

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020 12:55 PM

MUMBAI: Arvind Babbal will soon launch a new show on Zee TV. It will focus on the equation shared by two different generations. It is a contemporary story with family drama involved.

It was earlier reported that Siddhanth Vir Suryavanshi has been roped in to play the male lead, while Neha Marda will be seen as female lead in the show. Splitsvilla 12 winner Priyamvada Kant also joined the cast.

But Priyamvada has been replaced by Sapna Thakur in the upcoming drama.

Sapna was recently seen playing Raman Bhalla’s wife in Star Plus drama, Yeh hai Mohabbatein.

