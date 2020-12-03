Priyamvada Singh opens up about 'Turning Point' in Shaadi Mubarak

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update about your favorite show. We love to bring you insights from Telly Town.

Shaadi Mubarak is one show which has hit the right chord with the viewers from the time of its inception. The show has an intriguing storyline and manages to entertain the audience with its stellar star cast.

The show is getting all the attention of the viewers from all walks of life for the new twist in the tale

The show is lately showcasing a high voltage drama where Preeti and KT are tangled in great misunderstandings. While Preeti thinks that KT used her to make his ex-wife envious and on the other hand KT is still trying to get over his past.

Recently Tellychakkar had an Exclusive conversation with Priyamvada Singh who essays the character of Sneha Tibrewal who is an integral part of the Tibrewal family.

Priyamvada Singh is glad to be a part of this show as Sneha Tibrewal and she quoted “Its wonderful to be on the sets with the bunch of amazingly talented and seasoned actors like Manav Gohil, Rati Pandey, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Dolly Matto, Sandeep Mehta, Manu Mallik and it’s great to work under the guidance of Mr. Ashish Shrivastav the director of our show''.

The actor also opened up about actor Hitesh Makhija's entry in the show, ''Neel is the son of Sneha(my character) and Sushant Tibrewal which is played by Hitesh Makhija. Till now Sneha was seen showering her love only on KT who is her nephew but now this mother-son bonding will also be seen''.

She further quotes “In personal life, I am a very warm and loving person so this is helping me to do justice to my onscreen mother’s character”.

She continues. '' The major turning point in the show is the marriage of KT with Preeti that has brought a new twist in the lives of Tibrewal family as this marriage is against the wishes of Kaushala Tibrewal played by Dolly Matto who is KT‘s mother as she believes in Class Difference, with this marriage Sneha is also in a dilemma as she doesn’t want to upset her Jethani as well she doesn’t want to disrespect KT’s decision''.

Priyamvada signs off by saying “As an actor, it is always a pleasure to showcase many shades of human nature in one character so I am looking forward to the new layers added to my character in the episodes to come''.

