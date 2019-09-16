Priyank Sharma excited about Puncch Beat season 2

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma came into limelight after participating in reality shows like Splitsvilla 10 and Bigg Boss 11. He also acted in web shows like Puncch Beat and Holiday. Now, he is gearing up for Season 2 of Puncch Beat.

Speaking about the same, an excited Priyank told media, "Yes, I am excited for the second and the third season. This show is very close to my heart since I started my acting debut with Punnch Beat. We all are just waiting for the script to come out and I am very excited but you guys can already see on my social media that my boxing practice has already started. This time I really want to come out as a better actor, and a better boxer for the show, so my preparations have already started.”

He added, “I don’t want to leave any scope when it comes to my performance so will be working even more harder this time. And the feedback touchwood was fabulous. I am looking forward to the second season and hoping we are able to deliver better performances while we entertain our audience!"