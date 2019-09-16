News

Priyank Sharma excited about Puncch Beat season 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Sep 2019 06:17 PM

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma came into limelight after participating in reality shows like Splitsvilla 10 and Bigg Boss 11. He also acted in web shows like Puncch Beat and Holiday. Now, he is gearing up for Season 2 of Puncch Beat.

Speaking about the same, an excited Priyank told media, "Yes, I am excited for the second and the third season. This show is very close to my heart since I started my acting debut with Punnch Beat. We all are just waiting for the script to come out and I am very excited but you guys can already see on my social media that my boxing practice has already started. This time I really want to come out as a better actor, and a better boxer for the show, so my preparations have already started.”

He added, “I don’t want to leave any scope when it comes to my performance so will be working even more harder this time. And the feedback touchwood was fabulous. I am looking forward to the second season and hoping we are able to deliver better performances while we entertain our audience!"

Tags > Priyank Sharma, Puncch Beat season 2, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days