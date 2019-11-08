News

Priyank Sharma strikes a drool-worthy pose for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma became a household name after his participation in Bigg Boss 11. The actor is known for his dashing looks and has a crazy fan following.

Just like we can’t get our eyes off this handsome actor, his Instagram account too is something which you would love to raid on.

Priyank recently posted a picture on his Instagram where he is looking all kinds of hot. The actor is amazingly posing in a bathtub for ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Dressed in a super cool blue jacket and purple pants, the actor looks charming. His intense  looks can make anyone go weak in their knees.

What do you think about Priyank’s picture? Tell us in the comments.

