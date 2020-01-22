Priyank Sharma's glimpse in new outfits

MUMBAI: Actor, model, and choreographer Priyank Sharma came into the limelight from the beginning of his journey with Roadies. Even at the time of the audition, judge Neha Dhupia was impressed with his talent and charming nature.

The actor has a body to die for and enjoys a huge bunch of female fans who simply adore him. Priyank loves staying in touch with his fans and followers.

Fans are obsessed with Priyank's outfits. He often sets a good benchmark with his stylish outfits. He loves to go shirtless, but the young man has a sharp fashion sense too.

Mostly, we see him flaunting his chiseled torso in tees and vests, but occasionally, he replaces them with informal shirts and formal wear. The best thing about Priyank is that he retains his personality in whatever he wears.

Recently, fans have uploaded a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot of his. Priyank is seen donning a dark grey suit with white shoes. The actor's latest appearance was with Hina Khan in the song Ranjhana.

Have a look at the video.