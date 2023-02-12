Priyanka Chahar Choudhary assures fans that she is recovering; says ‘Feeling stronger each day, I’ve got this!’

Only recently, there was news that Priyanka was hospitalized and that Ankit was in an interview which he left midway on grounds of her medical emergency.
Priyanka Chahar

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most renowned actors of the television industry.

The actress started her career with Udaariyaan on Colors opposite Ankit Gupta and there has been no stopping since then. While there are many people who linked her with Ankit, she has maintained that he is her best friend.

Only recently, there was news that Priyanka was hospitalized and that Ankit was in an interview which he left midway on grounds of her medical emergency. However, it was later clarified that she was not in the hospital but was unwell.

Priyanka has smitten the audience with her hot photoshoot pictures and has proved that she is more than just an actress and is a powerhouse of talent. She is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with all what she is upto in her daily life.

Her fashion sense is incredible and her followers cannot have enough of her.

Now, Priyanka has taken to her social media handle to share a story which read:  Her Fanmily, just wanted to drop a quick note to say that thankyou for all your love and concern. I am on the mend and feeling stronger each day. No need to worry. I’ve got this! Sending you all big virtual hugs and lots of love…

Take a look:

Isn’t that sweet!

We wish Priyanka a speedy recovery.

