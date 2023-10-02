Priyanka Chahar Choudhary becomes the first contestant to have a song written on her - Click to listen

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is looking like a winner as the actress is already getting all the love and support from the fans. The actress had a journey full of ups and downs in the house and she went through it all with a smile on her face. She never lose hope and pulled herself out of every low. She is a fighter and she has made her place in the finale by being the most real person in the house.

The popular singer and composer Raahul Jatin made the song for Priyanka to extend his support to his favorite Bigg Boss contestant. The song is titled 'janta ki jaan' which is a popular title given to the actress by her fans.

The fans are loving Raahul's song as it seems like a love letter to Priyanka from her fans. It highlights the love that her fans have for her and praises the fact that Priyanka is a simple girl who has come this far with her hard work.

The actress is currently in the finale of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 and is considered as a top runner for the trophy. Her fans are making the vote appeals to make her favorite to win the title of the show.