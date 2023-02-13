Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta says “ When he is clear he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible we are good friends and would continue to be for life”

MUMBAI : Priyanka and Ankita are one of the most loved and celebrated on screen couples. The two are known for their serial Udaariyaan.

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support to them.

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss where they played the game together and the audience loved their game and were happy to see them together.

On the show, Priyanka was quite vocal about her feelings, but Ankit was very clear that he doesn’t want marriage and that he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship and that’s what he said in all his interviews when he was evicted.

Finally, Bigg Boss came to an end and MC Stan was declared as the winner of the show and Priyanka emerged as the 2nd runner up of the show.

Post her exit she broke her silence on dating Ankit Gupta, while interacting with the media she said “ To be honest we have done two shows together and have spent so much time together that there is a comfort and understanding”

She further said “He still doesn’t want marriage and doesn’t want to come into a serious relationship so it's only friendship between us and nothing else. We have an understanding and are best of friends so lets keep it there”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience would love to watch the actors together in a project soon.

Priyanka will be on a break for some time until she starts shooting for the Salman Khan movie on the other hand Ankit will be seen on Colors Junooniyat where he is one of the leads of the show.

