"Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is intentionally being proved wrong" says Gori Nagori

MUMBAI :One of the strong contestants in the race to win, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary seems to be winning the hearts of her fans and viewers with her real personality and bold opinions. She is often labeled as 'Sherni' for her ability to keep her chin up and voice out her opinions when needed. The actress is receiving a lot of love from fans and celebrities and keeps trending on Twitter which makes her a strong contestant in the house.

The former BB contestant and popular Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori pointed out how being popular is used against Priyanka by Bigg Boss for gaining more TRP. Her tweet reads, "#PriyankaChaharChoudhary is intentionally being proved wrong & openly targeted for TRP but it's very wrong as a contestant they look upon #BiggBoss respectfully, and it's very demotivating for anyone."

The fans have previously pointed out how the actress is bashed for little things while others are often let off the hook for bigger mistakes. Although, the actress doesn't seem to be affected by biased bashing as she keeps a smile on her face and respectfully works on all the feedbacks she receives. Her ability to take criticism positively is liked by fans of the show and gives her extra credit for being a sport.