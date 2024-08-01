Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shows gratitude as fan dedicated special song for her reaches 10 million hits on social media!

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary needs no introduction.

The actress started her career with Udaariyaan on Colors opposite Ankit Gupta and there has been no stopping since then. While there are many people who linked her with Ankit, she has maintained that he is her best friend.

Priyanka has smitten the audience with her hot photoshoot pictures and has proved that she is more than just an actress and is a powerhouse of talent. She is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with all what she is upto in her daily life.

Her fashion sense is incredible and her followers cannot have enough of her.

Priyanka’s pictures on social media prove that she is hot and happening.

Only recently, there was news that Priyanka was hospitalized and that Ankit was in an interview which he left midway on grounds of her medical emergency. However, it was later clarified that she was not in the hospital but was unwell.

Also recently she shared pictures of the stitches on her stomach which indicated that she is slowly and steadily on her road to recovery.

Well, a fanclub had shared her post on social media with a special song dedicated to her. Priyanka showed gratitude for the same as the song achieved 10 million tweets!

Take a look:

