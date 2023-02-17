Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stuns netizens with her old video where she is wearing nothing but a white bedsheet

While fans were intrigued to know more about Priyanka, an old video of the actress has surfaced online
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who won everyone’s heart with her role in Udaariyaan has also won many more fans with her recent stint in Bigg Boss 16. Even though she didn’t take home the trophy, she managed to capture a lot of hearts. She was the first runner up and has got a lot of offers in her kitty post coming out of the house. 

Also Read- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talks about her debut movie with Shah Rukh Khan and says, "I didn’t know about it, Salman Khan told me to go and meet SRK personally”

Priyanka enjoys a massive fan following on social media and over 2 million followers. While fans were intrigued to know more about Priyanka, an old video of the actress has surfaced online and it is nothing less than hot to say the least. You will be quite surprised to see the Udaariyaan actress's avatar.  The video was shared by the actress during the lockdown. Fans are loving the video and how she looks in it. She captioned the video, “Things I enjoy with my morning coffee!! Soothing music and a beautiful view.”

Check out the video below;

While there were reports earlier that Priyanka will be a part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki but now it seems that she might not be a part of the film. Priyanka will be one of the most memorable contestants in the Bigg Boss house. 

Also Read-Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms her movie with Salman Khan; says “I am grateful that Salman Sir thinks I can be a part of his movie”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi

