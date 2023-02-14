Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talks about her debut movie with Shah Rukh Khan says “ I didn’t know about it Salman Khan told me to go and meet SRK personally am thankful that Salman sir recommended my name”

Priyanka will be soon going to meet Shah Rukh Khan where she would be discussing with him about the movie and her role, this is a huge break for Priyanka to be sharing space with both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 11:20
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talks about her debut movie with Shah Rukh Khan says “ I didn’t know about it Salman Khan told me to g

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’.

The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support.

Currently, she has been grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss, where she was a strong contestant of the show and one of the potential winners of the show.

She was the only contestant to play the game solo and who is being seen in the show. She has reached this far in the show by herself, and post Ankit’s exit she has been targeted by all the housemates.

Now the show has finally come to an end, and MC Stan has emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Priyanka came in the third position.

ALSO READ : WOW! Udaariyaan actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary meet THIS special person ahead of their entry into Bigg Boss 16

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Priyanka being a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, where she will be playing a significant role; her name was suggested by Salman Khan.

The actress finally spoke confirmed that she would be doing the movie, and while interacting with the media she said “I wasn’t aware of this offer as I was locked in the Bigg Boss house, it's only when I came out Salman Khan sir told me that I should go and meet Shah Rukh Khan sir, personally regarding the movie as he would explain me my role and about the movie”

She further said “ I also will be meeting Rajkumar Irani sir and I feel blessed and happy that these offers are coming to me and very thankful to Salman Khan for recommending my name”

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka’s career has shot up to another level post her journey in Bigg Boss and this would be a huge break for her. She will also be doing a movie with Salman Khan as she has wished to work with her in the future.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MC Stan lifts the Bigg Boss 16 Trophy and earns the coveted title!

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Voot Colors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bollywood debut Ankit Gupta Udaariyaan TellyChakkar Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Rajkumar Irani
Like
67
Love
163
Haha
36
Yay
85
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 11:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani reveals to Savi that Virat is her biological father
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu is jealous of Tanisha and Ayaan, and is in turmoil about her feelings!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi asks Aarohi to marry Abhimanyu and make him her dad for real
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
MUMBAI : It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couple in...
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’
Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’
Exclusive! Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’?
Exclusive! Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’?
From taking interviews to giving interviews, here’s how Lag Ja Gale’s actor Namik Paul became an actor
From taking interviews to giving interviews, here’s how Lag Ja Gale’s actor Namik Paul became an actor
How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the real winner of Bigg Boss 16
How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the real winner of Bigg Boss 16