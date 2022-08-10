Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's motivational words on life and success will have you feeling inspired

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, known for her phenomenal gameplay in Bigg Boss 16, recently opened up about her struggles to make it big in the industry. The actress spoke about the challenges she faced and the perseverance it took to reach where she is today. Read on to know more!

"I have faced a lot of rejections in my life. I have been told that I am not good enough, that I am too dark, or that I am not fit for a particular role. But I never let those rejections affect me. I kept working hard and believing in myself." said Choudhary.

Choudhary's journey to success was not an easy one. She revealed that she had to work various jobs to make ends meet while she was trying to establish herself in the industry. Despite the obstacles, Priyanka never gave up on her dreams. She continued to audition for roles and work on her craft, honing her acting skills and perfecting her craft. Her hard work paid off when she finally landed her first role in a TV series. "I remember feeling so grateful and overwhelmed when I got that first break. It was a validation that my hard work and perseverance had paid off," she said.

Priyanka's story is one of determination and resilience. She is proof that with hard work and a belief in oneself, anything is possible. Her advice to those struggling to make it in the industry is simple: "Believe in yourself and never give up. You never know when your breakthrough will come." Choudhary's inspiring words have touched the hearts of many, and her story serves as a reminder that success is achievable, even in the face of adversity.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 07:45

