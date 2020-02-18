News

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera calls Sidharth Shukla a villain

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 announced Sidharth Shukla as the title winner. While the actor's fans are rejoicing, others have been claiming that the show is biased.
While many TV actors had continuous wars during the entire season, celebrities are still arguing over the winner. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera has come out claiming that the show is ‘fixed’.

Meera had tweeted: 'I stopped watching #bigboss bcoz of biasedness of the makers to make #SiddhartShukla the hero, when hes clearly the villain. Whats the point of watching when we know its fixed! They can make siddharth win but #Asim and #RashamiDasai are the real winners of the show.'

