Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister Meera Chopra says Bigg Boss should be thankful to Asim

11 Feb 2020 03:38 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one the most successful shows on television, and one of the main reason for the show to do so well is the content that contestants are providing to the show.

In this season every contestant as contributed to the show is making it so successful.  The show is facing a lot of criticism as they are many viewers and celebrities who are accusing the show of being biased towards Siddarth Shukla, and we have seen even the contestants like Asim and Rashami have complained about the same.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister Meera Chopra who is a successful actress down south seems to be following  Bigg Boss and the actress is as also accused the show of being biased.

The actress is a supporter of Asim, and as always shown her support towards this young talent.

Now she recently tweeted that Bigg Boss should be thankful to Asim, as he has taken the show, internationally where WWE champion John Cena is also supporting Asim as the wrestler recently shared Asim’s photo.

The actress as time and again said that show is biased and the makers of the show would be supporting Siddarth to win the show.

The show is just a few days away from the finale, and there is no doubt that Siddarth and Asim both are very strong contestants to win the show.

