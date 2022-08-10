PriyAnkit trend crosses 1 million tweets again, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta’s sweet moments take over twitter, check out the tweets here

MUMBAI:The show Udaariyaan is and will remain iconic for many reasons, but it will mostly be remebered for Fateh and Tejo’s chemistry. Fans call them Fatejo with love, and that on-screen magic is resembling in real life as well. The chemistry of Priyanka and Ankit has led them to be known as PriyAnkit.

Fans adore the duo and moreover, they are curious to know any and everything about the two.

The two recently reunited post Bigg Boss 16 and even announced a big music video together. Fans of PriyAnkit were delighted when the first video of the two meeting in Chandigarh went viral.

It looks like the PriyAnkit fandom has only got bigger post Bigg Boss 16 and recently, after the announcement of the music video, they have taken over the trending charts of the twitter verse. Check out some of the sweetest tweets here:

/I've fallen 3 times, in love & life both. But this time, I will not fall bcoz now I've you in my life, to catch me in your arms, &.......we'll rise together/



[Anki POV]#priyankit pic.twitter.com/0XFODRqDD5 — Aყυ/ꜰᴀɴᴘᴀɢᴇ (@itsayuhere_) February 28, 2023

I have to literally tell myself to be practical and not assume anything and stick to their words of being friends.

But, seeing them like this, even I get confused. Never expected to see them like this.

Idk...whatever it is..May God's will be done in them.

Stay blessed #PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/RHa3aPm4Uk — KEITH - PCC 's bff (@Keith_318) February 28, 2023

"Meray dil ka tukda dur ja raha ha"

"Zindagi gift kardi isko"

Pulling her into hugs, holding hands tightly and still they have the audacity to say that they are just friends.

Friends ka Matlab pata ha

Pri is looking so smoll cutu#PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/kIDEGtjKly — Huria •ily pri (@phewheadache) February 28, 2023

Well, we know that fans are happy because they have gotten a lot of PriyAnkit content and seeing the two happy together makes the fans of the duo gush about them more.

Are you excited to watch them together in a project again? Tell us in the comments below!

