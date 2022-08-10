PriyAnkit trend crosses 1 million tweets again, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta’s sweet moments take over twitter, check out the tweets here

The two recently reunited post Bigg Boss 16 and even announced a big music video together. Fans of PriyAnkit were delighted when the first video of the two meeting in Chandigarh went viral.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 20:06
MUMBAI:The show Udaariyaan is and will remain iconic for many reasons, but it will mostly be remebered for Fateh and Tejo’s chemistry. Fans call them Fatejo with love, and that on-screen magic is resembling in real life as well. The chemistry of Priyanka and Ankit has led them to be known as PriyAnkit.

Fans adore the duo and moreover, they are curious to know any and everything about the two.

ALSO READ: This is what the fans have to say about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's announcement of their upcoming project, check it out

It looks like the PriyAnkit fandom has only got bigger post Bigg Boss 16 and recently, after the announcement of the music video, they have taken over the trending charts of the twitter verse. Check out some of the sweetest tweets here:

Well, we know that fans are happy because they have gotten a lot of PriyAnkit content and seeing the two happy together makes the fans of the duo gush about them more.

Are you excited to watch them together in a project again? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Priyankit tops the list of favorite Jodis of television followed by TejRan and AbhiRa!

 

