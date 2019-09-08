News

Priyansh Jora is Dadi Ka ladla!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Sep 2019 09:41 PM

Actor Priyansh Jora- Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandani Shafakhana  may have not worked at the box office but the compliment  he has got  from is 103-year-old grandmother is something he will always cherish as it was also the first ever film Dadi has ever seen. 

For his dadi maa, even watching TV was an alien affair. “Even when we bought a TV at our place she did not know the functionality of it. Her reaction for the scenes were like, 'Why those people were doing that thing? Who was that girl?'  The family which the actor comes from was highly conservative and films were never an approved option for entertainment, says Priyansh. “The place she comes from which is Rajasthan, there they did not have this culture. In fact, even mom and dad had to get permission from Dadaji to go out and watch films. 

Priyansh we are sure your dadi's blessings will get you a film soon.

