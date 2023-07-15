Priyanshi Yadav To Play The New Lead In StarPlus Show Pandya Store Post Leap, Shares Her Excitement For It

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 18:32
Priyanshi

MUMBAI: The StarPlus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show.

The Pandya Store is all set to take a fifteen-year leap. Priyanshi Yadav will play the new lead in the show. The makers of the show recently dropped the Generation Leap promo, where it can be seen that the character of grown-up Natasha is introduced in the family as someone who will carry forward the legacy of Pandya Store.

It will be intriguing and interesting to witness this new journey.

Priyanshi Yadav, who plays Natasha in the StarPlus show Pandya Stores, states, " I am beyond excited to be a part of the show Pandya Store and at the same time grateful for it. The show has been adored and loved by the audience, I hope to receive the same amount of love and appreciation from the audience. I'll do my best to uphold the legacy that has been left behind. My association with StarPlus is significant, and I feel blessed to have received an opportunity to work with such a prestigious channel."

The Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Watch the new journey on Star Plus from 25th July at 7.30 p.m.

Priyanshi Yadav StarPlus Pandya Store Natasha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 18:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Sad! Bhoomi’s advice to Kartik breaks his heart
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Pushpa meets Viren at college
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! Adhura director Ananya Banerjee says, “Horror is very largely watched in the comfort of people’s homes”
MUMBAI: The horror series Adhura started streaming on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago. The series stars Rasika Duggal...
Baalveer 3: Revenge Mode! Baalveer in search for his mother’s killer
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Pulkit’s past becomes the subject of investigation
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Pakhi vouches to strike back as Adhik and Barkha plot against Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Tum Kya Mile still
WOW! Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased at Times Square
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Archana Gautam reveals the actual reason for her fight with Shiv says “He abused my mother”
actor Kuunal Gaud
Exclusive! RadhaKrishn actor Kuunal Gaud roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha
ATUL PARCHURE
Woah! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Atul Parchure reveals the complications he faced amid the treatment of his cancerous tumor
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Rohit Chandel to play the lead in Pandya Store post the leap
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Rohit Chandel to play the lead in Pandya Store post the leap?
KRUSHNA ABHISHEK
Aww! Krushna Abhishek expresses his love for uncle Govinda, expects the feud to end soon
Pandya Store
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Roshan Kapoor roped in for Pandya Store after the leap