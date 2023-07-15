Priyanshi Yadav To Play The New Lead In StarPlus Show Pandya Store Post Leap, Shares Her Excitement For It

MUMBAI: The StarPlus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show.

The Pandya Store is all set to take a fifteen-year leap. Priyanshi Yadav will play the new lead in the show. The makers of the show recently dropped the Generation Leap promo, where it can be seen that the character of grown-up Natasha is introduced in the family as someone who will carry forward the legacy of Pandya Store.

It will be intriguing and interesting to witness this new journey.

Priyanshi Yadav, who plays Natasha in the StarPlus show Pandya Stores, states, " I am beyond excited to be a part of the show Pandya Store and at the same time grateful for it. The show has been adored and loved by the audience, I hope to receive the same amount of love and appreciation from the audience. I'll do my best to uphold the legacy that has been left behind. My association with StarPlus is significant, and I feel blessed to have received an opportunity to work with such a prestigious channel."

The Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Watch the new journey on Star Plus from 25th July at 7.30 p.m.