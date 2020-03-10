Producer Benaifer Kohli shares the sweetest Holi memory!

MUMBAI: Producers Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Kohli's production house Edit II has given some of the best shows. Currently, their shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, are ruling the tube. As the festival of Holi knocks on the door Benaifer shares a warm childhood memory and its connection with a more recent one.

"During my childhood, every year on Holi my father used to carry me over his shoulders so that I could put colour on everyone's faces. Later, when we had children another beautiful memory was made when Sanjay and I used to carry both the kids in our arms so that they could reach out and put colour on everyone," shares the talented producer.

Talking about the water scarcity issue and the importance of being wise on Holi, she says, "We shouldn't waste water on Holi at all. I haven't used water on Holi since years now. It's not just Corona Virus, it's not good to be playing with so much water, " she says

Remembering her favourite Holi song as "Holi Ke Din, Dil Mil Jaatein Hai", " she says, "We only play Holi with flower petals every year but this year we won't be playing Holi due to some family emergency."