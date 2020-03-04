Producer Dhaval Gada plans his next ROMANTIC NARRATIVE on Zee TV...

MUMBAI: The television and digital medium has evolved in a big way.

While fiction shows based on kitchen politics ruled Indian Television, shows such as Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Patiala Babes, Bahu Begum, Beyhadh 2 and many others redefined the conventional way of television viewing. The digital medium has brought in fresh and bold concepts with relatable content and with that television too has evolved bringing in concepts which are closer and introduce the reality of circumstances and dynamics in a family.

While there are many shows in the lineup, there is yet another show which is set to entertain the masses.

The show is being planned to feature on Zee TV and according to our credible and trusted sources, the project will be titled Dhadakta Hai Dil Dhadakne Do. The show is being produced under the banner of Dhaval Gada Productions.

While the productions house initially produced films, the producer entered the television industry in 2014 with Udann and it was high a TRP show on Colors based on bonded labour jointly produced by Mahesh Bhatt. Gada's second television venture Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane, starring popular TV stars Ram Kapoor and Gurdeep Punj on Sony TV was also quite appreciated.