Producer Dheeraj Kumar receives surprise on turning 74

MUMBAI: Talented actor, producer, and director Dheeraj Kumar celebrated his birthday yesterday (27th September) at his office, Creative Eye. The entire team, comprising of co-producer Sunil Gupta, head of film television Sandhya Riaz, project head Ajju Asghar Ali, personal secretary Suwana Develker, casting director Prashant Joshi, studio head Bakshi, and the other office members gave him a pleasant surprise when he walked into the office.

The entire office was decorated, and and the team celebrated his birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony. Later, everybody congratulated Dheeraj on turning 74.

He mentioned that Creative Eye was initiated in the year 1995–96. To date, the company has created more than 14 thousands hours of programming, and as an actor, producer, and director, he has contributed from his end, but he emphasized that the journey is successful only when other pillars are with you, who are contributing from their end for the success of the company.

The company is marching gloriously towards creating a number of web series in the days to come and will adapt to the changing times as required.

After a fun-filled party, Dheeraj shared that we all have to dream with our eyes open to touch those dizzying heights, which are yet to be achieved by the company.

Here are some pictures from the celebration!