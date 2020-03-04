News

Producer duo missed at Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain five-year celebration!

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020 03:40 PM

MUMBAI: It was celebration time on the sets of Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain yesterday, 2nd March 2020, as the show has successfully completed five years of being on air. A special cake-cutting ceremony was arranged and everyone from the cast and crew was present for the event.

However, two key people, Binaifer and Sanjay, were missing from the celebrations. Turns out, they had to leave for a medical emergency concerning someone in their family and were not in town.

However, by the looks of it, it seems like the cast and the crew had an amazing time. The celebrities present included Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Saanand Verma as well as director Shashank Bali.  A special no. 5 cake was arranged for the celebration and the cast and crew got together to cut it.

Here’s wishing the show all the luck in the future!

