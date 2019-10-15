Producer Gul Khan turns into 'Senorita' for Harsh Rajput

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Gul Khan launched her new magical love story titled Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka on Star Plus. The show features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles.

Yesterday happened to be the launch party of the show. Along with the cast of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, cast members from her other shows were also present at the launch party.

Well, since it was a party, actors hit the dance floor and let their hair down.

And everyone had a good time!

What grabbed our attention was Gul's amazing dance with Nazar lead Harsh Rajput. The duo were grooving on Bollywood’s famous song Senorita from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Take a look!