Producer Rajan Shahi opens up on 'Kameenkhori'…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 05:57 PM

MUMBAIRajan Shahi’s First Kut Production’s (FKP) will launch Kameenkhori today.

In conversation with the writer of the show, the media portal reported that she accidentally came across the poster of Richard Gere’s film titled American Gigolo and instantly she had an idea. She also mentioned that there is always an audience for unique ideas.

Rajan Shahi mentioned that they made Guddu beds Guddan which actually later they turned into a television show Baavle Utaavle. He said that Kameenkhori has the same team of Guddu Beds Guddan and they are all also part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. So it is an interesting creative process when the same production people of Yeh Rishta is coming up with Kameenkhori.

Way to go team!

(Credit: India Forums)

