Producer Rajan Shahi’s still as enthusiastic as he was 27 years back!

MUMBAI: Just like his shows, producer Rajan Shahi is one to surely lighten up your day, even in these dark times, when we sit locked in our houses. His most recent post on Instagram is sure to brighten up your day.

The producer posted a throwback image of himself and we are amazed at how young he looks. However, what is even more amazing is that the picture was taken exactly 27 years earlier when the producer came to Mumbai and started his career. From then on, he has given amazing hits after hits and it is safe to say that his enthusiasm hasn’t reduced one bit.

He has captioned the picture as, “A MOMENT IN TIME " CAPTURED IN "APRIL 1993"# WHEN I CAME TO MUMBAI TO PURSUE MY DREAMS# TO BE PART OF THIS FABULOUS WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT#27 YEARS LATER THE ENTHUSIASM CONTINUES#IT SEEMED LIKE JUST YESTERDAY #KAL AAJ AUR KAL (sic).”

Despite being the grandson of veteran actor Mr. P. Jairaj, Rajan struggled to form his own path in the industry. Besides standing as part of the crowd in ads, he took up odd production and post-production jobs to make ends meet. His career began when he assisted Mr. Ravi Rai, who he considered his mentor and grew up to not only being his right-hand man but also directing a few shows for him. His first break came in 1999 when he directed his first show Dil Hain Ke Maanta Nahin.

He launched his production house Director's Kut in 2007 and rose to fame with his show Sapna Babul Ka Bidai. His most popular show is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is touted as being one of the longest-running shows today. In fact, he created history with the show sometime back as he crossed 3000 episodes in 10 years and 1500 hours of content, which is more than what any production house has been able to achieve so far. Its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke has also been a super-duper hit.