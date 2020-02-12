Producer Sonali Jaffar talks about the ‘USP’ of Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to launch a new TV show titled as Qurbaan Hua

The TV show has really interesting story line. It will showcase the story of two individuals who are stuck in uneventful destiny and their dramatic love story. Helmed by Sonali Jaffer, the show will feature Pratibha Ranta as the female lead of the show while Karan Jotwani will play the protagonist.

Pratibha and Karan will come to narrate the tale of Chahat and Neil.

In conversation with the producer Sonali Jaffar, she threw some highlight points on the show…

She said, “The show is about how two characters, though different from one another, have one thing in common and that is how committed they are to their families. They give utmost importance to the family life. Well, considering the show to be put on a web or television medium, I preferred television as it is still one of the most viewed platforms. And in the end content is the king. The concept has to be unique and progressive. There are times when content does not perform too well but it is that time when you need to keep patience and have confidence. You start with a particular storyline and eventually people will understand. “

When asked if they find Pratibha and Karan to fit into the characteristics of Chahat and Neil, she averred, “Well, Pratibha was bang on for this character while Karan was more of a city slicker. But

it is commendable how beautifully he fit into the character. “