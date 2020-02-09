Producer Sonali Jaffar: TV needs to go beyond just being an idiot box

MUMBAI: At a time when shows begin and shut shop in the blink of an eye, producer duo Amir and Sonali Jaffar’s show Tujhse Hai Raabta, under production house Full House Media), comes as a refreshing change. The show has been doing well since its inception in September 2018. “The fact that it is all about a mother-daughter relationship has clicked with the masses as it is like a very universal thing. I think the audience has related to it and that's what worked for it,” she says.



Talking about how last year has been for her and the production house, she says, “2019 was great. It was good because we saw Tujhse Hai Raabta become extremely successful. We really came back I think as a production house with this particular show.”



She is hopeful that this year will be even better. “I think in 2020 I feel that it's the year to push the envelope a bit. I think people are expecting a lot from TV makers and I feel that TV has to do something different in order to not get edged out by the OTT platforms. So, I think everybody's going try their best to do something different. I think they need to make TV look different and more acceptable and not think that it's an idiot box anymore,” she says.



The producer says that makers need to try something different. “The industry has this tendency to follow trends. Like if the supernatural genre is working then there are a lot of shows that come that are based on supernatural love stories. I've always profited from making a show that was against the trend. And I have always felt that whenever people have gone against the trend, it has worked. So that's the only thing that I think is the new thing to follow.



Talking about the future plans for her production house, she says, “I think we are really, really in a nascent stage at Full House Media as producers. I mean, it's been three years since we've launched our company. And I think this is the phase where we need to establish ourselves in the medium that we have chosen, which is television.”