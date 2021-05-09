For a productive day, one should get at least seven hours of sleep: Rohit Choudhary

MUMBAI: At 50, Rohit Choudhary doesn't compromise with his daily routine. The actor, producer, and real estate entrepreneur credits his disciplined lifestyle for all the success he has achieved and also shared that every individual must get a minimum of seven hours of sleep to give their best on the following day.

"A good sleep is the powerhouse for a healthy mind. I always say and believe that one should follow nature's rule of sleeping during the night and work during the day. If anyone does the opposite their health is affected badly, and they have trouble concentrating too. I believe for a productive day, one should get at least seven hours of sleep during the night. It not only relaxes your body, and takes away the stress, but also has positive effects on your mind," he said.

He also revealed that he has always led a disciplined life and that was inculcated in him by his parents, and he can't thank them enough for this.

"My parents taught me the importance of a disciplined life. Even when I was a kid, I led a very routined life, and I never got bored with it. In fact, whatever I have achieved today is a result of that discipline which my parents inculcated in me," he said.

"Discipline is the stepping stone to success. Ask any successful person, be it a businessman, or anyone, their success is the result of that discipline. It is required even when you workout, a disciplined workout helps your body and mind," he added.

The "Aamdar Nivas" actor also revealed that his vision for a better tomorrow keeps him motivated.

"There's so much that I want to do and that vision keeps me motivated. When I feel low or stressed it's that vision that keeps me going. It not only strengthens me, but also keeps me positive," he said.

When asked how he unwinds after a long day, Rohit said, "I spend time with my sons, or watch TV or watch a series to relax."