PROMO ALERT! A love triangle to begin after the leap between Akshara, Aarohi and Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

With the current promo post the leap we see is that Aarohi has grown up to be a strong yet proudy girl and Akshara is the giving one. Well, the sisters are all set to have a love triangle with Abhimanyu aka Harshad's entry. The story is that Aarohi is head over heels for Abhimanyu but he seems to have fallen for Akshara. What will happen when the love triangle will unfold.

It is surely going to be interesting how will the characters unfold their story on screen. Are you all excited to meet Akshara and Aarohi?

