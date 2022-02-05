PROMO ALERT! Rajshree Thakur-Cezanne Khan's starrer Appnapan shows the constant struggles of single parenting

MUMBAI: Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan are one of the most renowned actors in the television world.

Both have established names for themselves in the television industry with their incredible work.

The powerhouse of talent Rajshree and Cezanne are all set to unite for the first time for Sony TV's upcoming show Appnapan.

The makers had already unveiled the first promo a few weeks back and now, they have dropped a brand new promo.

The clip shows how Rajshree and Cezanne are separated and living different lives.

They are blessed with three kids but are single parenting them.

Here Rajshree is shown as a doting and a protective mother who wants to get involved in her kids' life and make sure they are on the right path. She is also struggling with finances.

Meanwhile, Cezanne looks like a successful businessman who is completely involved in work and doesn't have time for his kids. He has everything to give his kids but time.

The kids staying with Rajshree are struggling for freedom and sometimes miss being around their father.

Here, Cezanne's kids are wanting mother in their lives who can take care of them.

Take a look:

What holds in their future? How will these estranged lovers reunite?

