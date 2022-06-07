PROMO ALERT! Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul promises a roller-coaster journey with a visual experience

The much-awaited show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul's first promo is out and we can't hold back our excitement. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 13:56
ali

MUMBAI: Ever since the viewers got to know that Sony SAB is coming up with a brand new show Alibaba, they couldn't hold back their excitement.

The show which is based on Alibaba and the forty thieves is already quite popular. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively broken the names of lots of actors who are set to be a part of this popular fantasy fiction drama series. 

Actors like Aayush Srivastava, Sheezan M Khan, Mohit Abrol, Priyanshu Parashar, Priyanka Negi, Roselyn D'Souza and many more will be essaying pivotal roles in the show. 

Well, the star cast seems pretty interesting and now, the makers have dropped the first promo and we can't keep calm. 

The promo is filled with lots of adventures and the makers have made sure to give the viewers a visual experience with this show. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

Take a look:

From the high voltage drama to the interesting backdrop and costumes, everything seems perfect. 

The show is going to be a mixed blend of drama, romance, comedy, action and everything that a show like this requires. 

Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is surely going to be a visual treat for the viewers. 

Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is bankrolled by Peninsula Pictures.

This popular production house has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more. 

How excited are you about this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

Shezaan m khan Hero - Gayab Mode On Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Paramavatar Shri Krishna Vishkanya Dev season 1 and 2 Nima Denzongpa Taara From Satara Silsila Pyaar Ka Chandra Nandini Prithvi Vallabh Jodha Akbar Sony Sab Alibaba Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul Aayush Shrivastava Mohit Abrol
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 13:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Nima Denzongpa: OMG! Nima comes to know about Roy’s identity
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Superb! Banni returns to Rathore house to expose Malini
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  ...
Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals
MUMBAI: Actress Amy Jackson is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry...
Interesting! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into the shoes of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, here’s the proof!
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Oh No! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta’s saree gets spoiled on the sets of the show, and her reaction is epic
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.She is known for her performance in shows such...
EXCLUSIVE! Maanya Singh on performing happy scenes with Nakuul Mehta on-screen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I dearly miss doing those heartwarming scenes with Ram and I hope the viewers get to see us perform such scenes soon once again
MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Maanya Singh is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The diva plays the role of...
Recent Stories
Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals
Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals
Latest Video