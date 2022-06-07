PROMO ALERT! Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul promises a roller-coaster journey with a visual experience

MUMBAI: Ever since the viewers got to know that Sony SAB is coming up with a brand new show Alibaba, they couldn't hold back their excitement.

The show which is based on Alibaba and the forty thieves is already quite popular.

TellyChakkar had exclusively broken the names of lots of actors who are set to be a part of this popular fantasy fiction drama series.

Actors like Aayush Srivastava, Sheezan M Khan, Mohit Abrol, Priyanshu Parashar, Priyanka Negi, Roselyn D'Souza and many more will be essaying pivotal roles in the show.

Well, the star cast seems pretty interesting and now, the makers have dropped the first promo and we can't keep calm.

The promo is filled with lots of adventures and the makers have made sure to give the viewers a visual experience with this show.

Take a look:

From the high voltage drama to the interesting backdrop and costumes, everything seems perfect.

The show is going to be a mixed blend of drama, romance, comedy, action and everything that a show like this requires.

Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is surely going to be a visual treat for the viewers.

Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is bankrolled by Peninsula Pictures.

This popular production house has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more.

