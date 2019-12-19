Promo of Kabir Khan’s Amazon Prime series is OUT!

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video has dropped the teaser of its upcoming web series The Forgotten Army. The 54-second teaser will leave you asking for more. Directed by Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army will begin streaming on Amazon Prime on January 26, 2020. The series tells the untold story of freedom fighters who braved adversities and bullets to fight for the independence of India.

The promo begins with the men of the Indian National Army playing cricket. They are soon attacked by the enemies. The teaser gives a glimpse of actor Sunny Kaushal and newcomer Sharvari. The Forgotten Army is based on true events and revolves around the men and women who fought an armed war for the independence of India under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Indian National Army aka Azad Hind Fauj was an Indian military wing, which was formed by Indian POWs who were captured after the fall of Singapore. The series that marks Kabir Khan's digital debut was announced in December 2017, when he began shooting for this ambitious project. Kabir Khan is known for his films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, New York, and Kabul Express. Khan began his career with documentary films, and one of his documentaries was The Forgotten Army, which was made in 1996.