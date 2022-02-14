PROMO REVIEW! Ekta Kapoor'sApnnapan brings a new chemistry with Cezanne Khan and Rajshri Thakur on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly-world.

Sony TV is back with yet another sequel after Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lage Hai, Ekta Kapoor's Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar with Pallavi Kulkarni and Ronit Bose Roy turned into a massive hit. The show was not only ahead of it's time but gave and interesting slice of life to the viewers.

Now, Ekta Kapoor is back with a sequel to the show titled as Apnnapan. Starring Cezanne Khan and Rajshri Thakur the story hints a similar plot with estranged couple and their children who are divided between their parents.

Looking at the promo, the viewers got a nostalgic hit of the previous show, although we are sure that they shall have an interesting storyline for the viewers to get engaged to. Fans are curious to see the new chemistry between Cezanne and Rajshri. We have earlier seen Cezanne in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki after a long break and Rajshri was a part of Shaadi Mubarak, she had left the show from midway and was replaced by Rati Pandey.

The show indeed looks promising with the hint of nostalgia for the viewers. Although comparisons have begun but it would interesting to see if they justify their characters.

