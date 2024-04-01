Promo Review! Pracchand Ashok looks promising as the new pair of Adnan Khan and Maliika Singh as made a place in the audience’s heart

MUMBAI: Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Pracchand Ashok” starring Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh.

The show will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Now the promo of the show was released by the channel a few days ago and it has received a good response from the audience.

The serial looks very promising with the way it has been pictureized and shot.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic as she remembers inaugurating her first show and her journey so far

The way they have shown Adnan Khan as Ashoka is really gaining the audience attention as they would see Adnan is complete different avtar.

The VFX of the show also looks good and appealing which is one of the USP of the show.

The show will have the mycological feel with the spread of romance in it. The way they have shown Mallika Singh entry increasing the audience interest in watching the show.

Another USP of the show would be watching Adnan and Mallika Singh together on the show for the first time and their chemistry looks interesting to watch.

Overall, the serial looks promising and we are sure it will gain a good TRP ratings and will keep the audience hooked on the show.

The show is all set to launch on the 22nd January and will air at 10 : 00 pm on COLORS channel.

Are you excited for the show ?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic as she remembers inaugurating her first show and her journey so far