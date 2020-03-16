PROMO REVIEW: Zoon and Indu's story shall melt all hearts with Star Bharat's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai

MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

Sayli and Karan dropped the second promo of the show and it will surely melt your heart. Zoon is waiting to meet Ritesh at the mall while Indu is finding her, Ritesh and Indu have a small misunderstanding, we can't wait to see how will this story unfold for the viewers.

In an exclusive conversation, Sayli revealed, that I didn't get much time to work on the character. Now, I have realised that I should do some groundwork for my character. With the process, I am sure that I will understand the role better. Just as how Keerti and Drishti were different characters. The most challenging part of portraying the Indu is that it shouldn't look repetitive or look like Sayli, instead, the viewers should see Indu and relate to her. I am giving my 100 per cent and hoping that they keep showering the same love.

