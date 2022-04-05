Promo Story! Is it necessary for a newborn to have only the father’s name: Tanvi Malhara of Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

MUMBAI: Colors TV is coming up with new show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, which is one of the most awaited shows of the channel. It gives out an important social message.

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll a new show on Colors under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The story of revolves around an unmarried mother named Katha, played by Tanvi Malhara, who runs an NGO. Kunal Jaisingh plays the role of Kabir, who is a businessman.

Katha aka Tanvi questions viewers why a baby needs a father's name. The child can do with the mother's name too.

Well, it seems that Katha aka Tanvi wants to raise her unborn child as single parent. It is believed that the love of her life must have broken up with her. Maybe Kunal aka Kabir will bring happiness in her life.

Viewers are super excited and are looking forward to the show. Moreover, they are curious to know how will she give her name to her baby and who all will support her in this challenge.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have been the name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Colors again.

