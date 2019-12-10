News

Proud moment for Taarak Mehta’s Gogi aka Samay Shah!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 08:55 PM

MUMBAI: We all would agree that school days are the best days of our lives!

And revisiting it is nostalgia. We go back to those beautiful memorable days thinking how school helped us to achieve our dreams.

However, any idea how does it feel to visit your school that too as a chief guest?

It feels great right?

Well, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah, who plays the role of Gogi in the show was invited as a Chief Guest at his St. Joseph's High School for Annual Parents Day.

Take a look at these pictures of Samay being proud about his achievement!

Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Gogi, Samay Shah, St. Joseph's High School, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Shilpa Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Shiamak Davar and...

Shilpa Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Shiamak Davar and others grace the event
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

past seven days