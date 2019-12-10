Proud moment for Taarak Mehta’s Gogi aka Samay Shah!

MUMBAI: We all would agree that school days are the best days of our lives!

And revisiting it is nostalgia. We go back to those beautiful memorable days thinking how school helped us to achieve our dreams.

However, any idea how does it feel to visit your school that too as a chief guest?

It feels great right?

Well, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah, who plays the role of Gogi in the show was invited as a Chief Guest at his St. Joseph's High School for Annual Parents Day.

Take a look at these pictures of Samay being proud about his achievement!