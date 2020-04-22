News

Proud moment! When Himanshi Khurana was crowned Miss Ludhiana

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 Apr 2020 11:00 AM

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Her popularity increased post her stint in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13.

The gorgeous Himanshi enjoys massive fan following. She keeps her fans happy by sharing the latest whereabouts, photos and videos on her social platforms. The actress is apparently in a relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. The duo recently featured in a music song titled Kalla Sohna Nai which gained great response from the masses.

There is an old picture of Himanshi going viral on social media. It is a proud moment of Himanshi captured when she was crowned as Miss Ludhiana. Take a look!

Himanshi stepped into the world of fame at the age of 16. She also became one of the finalists in Miss PTC Punjabi in 2010 and in the same year she won Miss North Zone contest.

Himanshi Khurana Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz Miss PTC Punjabi

