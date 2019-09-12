News

THIS proves Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal have got each other’s back

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and her beau Rocky Jaiswal are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. Their adorable chemistry is loved by their fans, and the two make sure to treat their fans with lovely pictures and videos.

The duo never shies away from showering love on each other on social media and their fans love them for the same. And today, while Lines actress Hina Khan, who always treats her fans to her workout videos, posted a video on social media which had shown her back while pulling some weights, and Rocky, by way of his mushy-mushy romance, posted a similar video, which had him show his back while pulling weights and alongside the video, Rocky tagged his ladylove and wrote, “I watched your back” and ‘You watch mine.’

