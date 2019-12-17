“This proves the unconditional love and support of my loved ones”: Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi ranked 7th in an online polling of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list says she has many to credit for this

Television beauty, Shivangi Joshi has multiple reasons to celebrate. After bringing in her b’day few months back, is celebration mode for her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai completing a glorious 1000 episodes and to mark a perfect ending to this year is an online poll based out of UK (Eastern Eye), who have placed Shivangi on the 7th rank as Asian’s top 50 sexiest women. Shivangi ranks 1 slot below Katrina Kaif in this poll.

Talking about this gratitude Shivangi says, “This totally proves the unconditional love and support from my loved ones not only from India but across the world. It is a true honor for me to rank 7th on this list. I would also say that this would not have been possible without constant support of few people who are an integral part of my life. First from the list is my loving family, my dotting mother, my fun loving brother and my ever supportive father. Next in turn is my show and my producer who gave me this wonderful platform called ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai’ and then off course needless and regardless to say is my extended family who count in millions and much more, also called ‘Fans’ from across the globe for watching our show and bestowing unconditional love and support to me. Our lives would be incomplete without you guys. I love each one of you and thank you for showering your love”.