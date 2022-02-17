PUBLIC DEMAND! Fans want more scenes of Manjari and Akshara bonding with each other in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the Valentine's episode

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu surprises Akshara on Valentine's Day. She then sees a man dressed as Cupid and asks him to not hit her with his arrow. But when she does get a hit, she shouts "Mumma". She is surprised by all the things that her mother wrote in the diary, be it the soft pink blanket, kachoris or a unicorn. She then sees someone coming toward her and thinks her to be her mom. Well, that isn't Naira but Manjari. She comes and gives a warm hug to Akshara, they spend time together and she assures her that from now on, she will become the mother figure in Akshara's life and blesses her that Abhimanyu and Akshu shall soon unite and marry with everyone's happiness. Manjari reveals that she is the valentine's gift that Abhimanyu had planned for her.

Abhimanyu apologises for reading Naira's diary and tells Akshu that he wanted to make the day more special for her and roses or chocolates are too mainstream when he knew that all she wanted was mother's love so he decided to recreate Naira's wish in reality for her. Akshara thanks him for the best surprise on Valentine's day.

Fans pour a lot of love for this new mother-daughter love that began in the show and demand that there must be more such scenes in the show showing the bonding between Manjari and Akshara. Check out what they had to share about Valentine's day scene:

